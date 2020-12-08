Our favorite laptop, Razer's Blade 15, just got a little more affordable

There is a new and cheaper baseline configuration of Razer's Blade 15, the overall best gaming laptop with excellent build quality and the latest mobile GPUs from Nvidia. Pricing now starts at $1,500, which is $100 cheaper than before.

In theory, anyway. The previous 'Base' edition is on sale for the same price, and it offers the same components, save for a faster 144Hz refresh rate (versus 120Hz on the new Base config). So if you are buying a Blade 15 right now and want to spend the least amount of money, it does not make sense to preorder the new SKU. Get the faster refresh rate for the same price.

That recommendation will change down the line when (A) the sale on the 144Hz model ends, or (B) it disappears from the lineup (a less likely scenario). But for now, you can get slightly more for your money.

Here are the specs of the new config:

Display: 15.6-inch IPS (1080p, 120Hz, 100 percent sRGB)

CPU—Intel 10th Gen Core i7 10750H

GPU—Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti (6GB GDDR6)

RAM—16GB (8GBx2) DDR4-2933

Storage: 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD

OS—Windows 10 Home 64-bit

The Blade 15 is a sleek laptop carved from CNC-milled aluminum. You do not get quite as much for your money as you would with some other laptops, but it is a premium build, with a factory calibrated display to boot (there's value in that). And the new Base config ensures the $1,500 cost of entry will stick around after the current sale ends.

As is, there is enough here to play games at 1080p and manage 60 fps. Playing some games at 1440p should be doable as well, though 60 fps is a tough ask, outside of less demanding titles like FIFA 21 or Fortnite.

You can preorder the new Base config now, but again, it makes more sense to pounce on the 144Hz model for the same price (also available in pink).