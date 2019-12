RockPaperShotgun alerts us to a new trailer for comedic fantasy game Orks Must Die showing off the inventive traps system and the ability to hurl fire at your enemies. Which is always welcome. Orks Must Die is a Tower Defence game from Robot Entertainment which sees you controlling a single hero and a lot of traps against waves of enemy orcs. It's due out this summer. If you liked what you saw check here for more 'trap spotlight' videos.