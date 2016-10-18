Origin PC’s Evo15-S is further proof that gaming laptops can be thin and light

Origin PC today announced a refreshed version of its Evo15-S laptop. What's different about this newest generation is that it's packed to the gills with high-end hardware, including a GeForce GTX 1060 GPU based on Pascal, yet is thinner and lighter than ever before.

The new Evo15-S has a slim waistline measuring just 0.69 inches and weighs less than 4 pounds (3.96 pounds, to be exact). Despite the enhanced portability, this is a VR-ready system that combines the aforementioned GPU with an Intel Core i7-6700HQ processor (Skylake) and 16GB (2x8GB) of DDR4-2400 memory. That's plenty to power the system's 15.6-inch 1920x1080 IPS display.

A 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD paired with a 2TB hard drive provides fast storage for apps and games with lots of room to shovel pictures, videos, and other data out of the way.

Connectivity consists of a USB 3.1 Type C port, three USB 3.0 ports, a single USB 2.0 port, and an SD media card reader. An HD webcam, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and custom backlit multi-color keyboard round out the list of features..

"Our new EVO15-S changes the landscape of what’s possible with a high-performance thin and light laptop.” said Kevin Wasielewski ORIGIN PC CEO and co-founder "With desktop-class graphics that can handle any VR headset and at just over a half-inch thick, the new EVO15-S is the thinnest and lightest true gaming laptop I’ve ever seen."

This is one case where you have to pay to play—as configured above, the Evo15-S runs $2,083. You can customize the components and, if your wallet's still weighing you down, top it off with a custom paint job starting at $99.

Origin PC's Evo15-S is available now.