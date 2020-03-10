Ori and the Will of the Wisps guide: How to escape Shriek in the Silent Woods

I got stuck on this relatively simple Ori and the Will of the Wisps chase sequence for much longer than I'd like to admit. To be fair, nothing you've done in the game prior to entering the Silent Woods and being chased by Shriek prepares you for what you're meant to do here.

I wrongly assumed that I simply wasn't moving fast enough, and tried again and again to sprint from the first safe spot to the hanging rock in the center of the chasm. That doesn't work. The key the red cloth, which is another safe spot where Shriek can't see you. When you reach it, stop and wait, and everything else should become clear.

Here's the full sequence:

Run to the egg-shaped formation and grapple into it. Hang on until Shriek looks away. Use Kuro's feather to float upward, and then shimmy up the pole on the right and hide behind the red fabric. When Shriek turns away, leap toward the left and grapple onto the green moss on the rock hanging in the middle of the cavern. Climb up the moss a little and wait. Shriek will headbutt the rock. Just swing for a second, and once they look away, jump to the left, up the side of the sand, and then back to the right. Keep running to the right as fast as you can and you'll be safe.

You can see the full chase in the video embedded above. There's not much to it once you realize that, for once, it isn't about speed.