Orcs Must Die! trailer shows steam traps and airborne Orcs

If you have a friend, relative or pet who is an Orc, avert your eyes from the video above. Steam traps are latest death contraption to be revealed for Orc-slaughter sim, Orcs must die. Warm gusts of steam waft the trap's victim upwards into a secondary trap, or a hard ceiling-shaped object.

Orcs Must Die is a tower defense game in which you must stop armies of Orcs from leaving the tower or fortress they're spawning in. To do this you must make use of a variety of traps, towers and personal weapons like fire bracers and electric crossbows to hold back the green tide and protect the clueless villagers outside. The game's due out this summer. Find out more on the Orcs Must Die site.