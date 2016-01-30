Omnibus pits an unstoppable bus against very brittle buildings

Omnibus is just about as weird as it looks. I got a chance to play it today on the show floor of PAX South, and was happy to see that there was more to it than just the strange exterior. While it may look like just another wacky sandbox game, the missions and objectives in each level turn the topsy-turvy bus crashing controls into a difficult to master game mechanic. I spoke with Developer Amir Badri about why his game is so damn strange and fun, which you can watch in the interview above.