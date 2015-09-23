Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee is free on Steam right now

Continuing its habit of giving away games for no apparent reason and with no strings attached, Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee is free on Steam today. Not for a limited time, not when you buy something else... it's just free.

You'll need to hurry though, because the offer ends Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. PT (that's early tomorrow morning in Australia), but once you install it, it's yours forever. Oddworld New 'N Tasty has a 50 percent discount as well, so if you like ugly-but-endearing green aliens then you ought to be happy.

Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee originally launched in 1997. New 'N Tasty is a remake of the original, with fancy new 3D graphics. It follows Amnesia: The Dark Descent as last week's freebie (presumably to promote Soma), so keep an eye out: there may be another free game next week.