Abe's Oddysee: New 'n Tasty remakes the original Oddysee in 3D, due out next year

Just Add Water have been showing their shiny remake of Abe's Oddysee at the Eurogamer expo . The revamp moves the quirky puzzler into full 3D. It'll retain the side-on perspective of course, but with a lot more graphical fanciness. The camera will follow the action seamlessly and tilt as you run to show a little of what lies ahead.

Oddworld founder Lorne Lanning said that the updated tech allowed Just Add Water to take a "retro neo approach" to remaking Abe's Oddysee, which means it's traditional and faithful to the original but also new and - okay I don't know what that means, but Lanning does mention that the cutscenes now all happen seamlessly in-engine. The puzzles are almost identical, apart from a few tweaks to accommodate seamless scrolling, and there will be a quick save function. Catch some footage of New 'n Tasty in action in this video from the EG Expo demo.

Abe's Oddysee: New 'n Tasty is due out Autumn next year. The presentation starts at the 15 minute mark and the in-game footage starts at the 41 minute mark.