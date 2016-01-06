Oculus Rift will cost $599, ETA March

Update: It appears that the first batch of Rifts has already sold out, with the estimated ship date now sitting in May.

Original: Oof—$599. And that's before tax. The Oculus Rift is now available to preorder and includes the headset and motion-tracking sensor, the Oculus remote (which will be useful for recovering from next-generation jump scares), an Xbox One controller and, of course, Eve: Valkyrie and Lucky's Tale. The estimated ship date is March, and preordering also puts you on the waiting list for Touch controllers later this year.

That is a substantial bundle of stuff and, if I take deep breaths while wishing my savings ran a little deeper, I feel that it's likely worth the cost. Perhaps it's even generous, but it's not a sceptic-converting, non-high-end-PC-owner-convincing, mostly-Facebook-subsidised price point. Uptake will be fascinating to watch, and I'll bet those who pledged for a DK1 on Kickstarter will be feeling pretty happy about now.