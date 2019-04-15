Octopath Traveler is coming to Steam in June

Confirming the leak that spring late last week, Square Enix announced today that the previously Nintendo Switch-exclusive JRPG Octopath Traveler is coming to Steam on June 7.

Octopath Traveler features a retro-styled mix of 2D and 3D graphics in the magical realm of Orsterra, where eight distinct characters, each with their own skills, stories, and motivations, undertake perilous journeys in pursuit of unique goals ranging from self-discovery to revenge.

Olberic: An experienced knight in search of redemption

An experienced knight in search of redemption Cyrus: A scholar whose book smarts don’t always equate to common sense

A scholar whose book smarts don’t always equate to common sense Tressa: An enthusiastic merchant who is travelling the world to hone her skills

An enthusiastic merchant who is travelling the world to hone her skills Ophelia: A noble cleric on a pilgrimage to Orsterra’s holy sites

A noble cleric on a pilgrimage to Orsterra’s holy sites Primrose: A fallen noble on a quest to avenge her murdered father

A fallen noble on a quest to avenge her murdered father Alfyn: A naïve apothecary determined to help people whatever the cost

A naïve apothecary determined to help people whatever the cost Therion: A skilled thief trapped in an impossible situation

A skilled thief trapped in an impossible situation H’annit: An expert hunter, tracking down her missing master

The Steam listing doesn't cite any specific enhancements over the original, but the Switch release is only a year old too, so it's not like they're remastering a PS1 original. Steam-specific features have been added, however, including achievements, trading cards, and Steam Cloud saves.

This will be the first non-Switch release of Octopath Traveler, but the original went over very well with critics so we can reasonably expect that it will be a pretty decent game on PC, too. Price and system requirements haven't been posted yet, but you will require a 64-bit OS and processor.