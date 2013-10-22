Octodad: Dadliest Catch trailer proves that tentacles and tuxedos don't mix

Octodad: Dadliest Catch isn't due out until next year. To tide you over until then, you can watch one a playthrough of one the game's missions, Wedding Bells, in which the undercover octopus prepares to wed his fian sea . Whatever you do, do not attempt to work out the logistics of their wedding night. Instead, enjoy cephalopodic destruction, and the new voice acting that's been added to the game.

Young Horses' Phil Tibitoski told Polygon that the voices "definitely add a ton to the experience, and we're really happy with the resulting vibe the game now gives off." Octodad: Dadliest Catch is planned for a January release for PC, Mac and Linux.