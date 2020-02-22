Obsidian’s survival game of tiny children, Grounded, has a Steam page

Obsidian’s surprising reveal from last year was that the studio known principally for RPGs is going to release a survival game: Grounded. Grounded is a pretty cute game where you play as children shrunk down to tiny size trying to survive in a backyard environment. Like other recent big survival successes, such as Subnautica, it’s a defined experience with a definite ending and a storyline to follow. Grounded just now got a Steam page ahead of its Early Access release sometime this year, and there’s a bit more to learn about the game after its reveal announcement last November.

According to the listing, this is what’s going to be in Grounded at Early Access start:

Roughly 20% of the full storyline

3 major biomes – the grasslands, the hedge, and the haze

Crafting

Base building

Single and online co-op play

First two tiers of weapons and armor

At least ten insects

Arachnophobia mode

How Obsidian ended up making a survival game even though it’s a studio known for RPGs is an interesting story in and of itself. (No, it’s not a licensed Honey I Shrunk The Kids game, we asked.) Grounded will be released into Early Access this year and hopes for a full release sometime in 2021. You can find it on the Grounded Steam page.