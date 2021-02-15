NZXT is recalling 32,000 H1 PC cases in the US

A recall for the NZXT H1 PC case has been officially stamped by the Consumer Product Safety Commission in the US and the Government of Canada. In the US alone that's roughly 32,000 PC cases that are being recalled, and a further 1,000 or so in Canada. So if you own the case you should either be picking up a repair kit from the H1 safety notice website or request a refund from the place of purchase.

NZXT said a recall was in the works during its latest blog post update, which addressed outstanding concerns over the stopgap nylon screw fix that NZXT was rolling out at the time. That's still the solution today, as NZXT says it's working on a more permanent fix, but at least a proper product recall has been put in place to prevent further danger.

It all boils down to a problem with two screws on the PCIe riser assembly sitting too closely to a 12V power on the connecting PCB. That seemingly minor error actually turns the Mini-ITX NZXT H1 case into a potential fire hazard, as per the NZXT safety notice:

"The two screws that attach the PCIe Riser assembly to the chassis may cause an electrical short circuit in the printed circuit board that may overheat and create the possibility of a fire hazard."

Nylon screws will prevent the immediate fire risk for affected cases but NZXT has admitted a further solution is required to fully prevent the case from posing a danger to anyone in the future.

The information on the CPSC website states for customers to contact NZXT with the following details:

NZXT toll-free at 888-965-5520 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at h1support@nzxt.com, or online at https://info.nzxt.com/h1-recall/ or www.nzxt.com and click on “Contact” then “Customer Support” for more information.