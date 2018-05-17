Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1180 is rumored to arrive in July

Nvidia hasn't been in a rush to supplant Pascal in the consumer sector, and it's easy to understand why—AMD's competing Vega architecture only brought parity to Pascal, which is now a two-year-old architecture, and on top of that Vega cards are still in short supply. Be that as it may, there's chatter that Nvidia is preparing to launch a next-generation GeForce GTX 1180 (or 2080—no official name has been announced yet) graphics card in July.

That's coming from TomsHardware and industry sources who spoke with the site on the condition of anonymity. While it's not yet clear what exactly Nvidia will call its next-gen cards, the sources are confident they will ship in July as Founders Edition models, followed by custom models from add-in-board partners (AIBs) in August or September.

Related to that, TomsHardware posted an interesting breakdown of the validation process that AIBs follow when building and launching a brand new card. Essentially new cards have to pass engineering and design checks, then are tested for electromagnetic interference, plus a few other things. It takes several weeks before culminating a final BIOS release, mass production, and shipping.

The GeForce GTX 1180/2080/whatever will indeed be a brand new part. According to the aforementioned sources, they'll be based on Nvidia's Turing platform. What's not clear is if Turing is a variation of Volta for consumers, or a different architecture.

Unfortunately the sources weren't able to share any technical details, leaving us to look elsewhere. Take this with an extra dose of salt, but according to WCCFTech, the GeForce GTX 1180 will have 3,584 CUDA cores, 8GB to 16GB of GDDR6 memory piping data through a 256-bit bus, and run at around 1.6GHz (core) to 1.8GHz (boost).

As a point of reference, the GeForce GTX 1080 has 2,560 CUDA cores, 8GB of GDDR5X memory, and runs at 1,607MHz to 1,733MHz.