Retailers say Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti launch stock is like all the 3080, 3090, and 3070 cards combined

There are potentially as many Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti cards out at retail for today's launch as all of the RTX 3080, RTX 3090, and RTX 3070 stock combined. That comes from a poll of twelve different retailers across the US, Canada, Europe, and Australia conducted by the fine folks at Hardware Canucks.

The team tweeted the results of its poll out yesterday after the announcement and reviews went live for the new mainstream Ampere GPU. If it hadn't been for all the rumour leaks it would have come as a complete surprise to most people, given that Nvidia hadn't teased the new more mid-range card at all.

Most of the retailers Hardware Canucks contacted told them they had initial stock levels of the RTX 3060 Ti which matched what they'd had for all three of the RTX 30-series launches so far combined. Though some of them did say they only had stock at around the RTX 3070 levels.

That still paints a picture of this GPU launch being in a better place than any of the recent releases of the last few months. And most especially compared to the absolute disaster that AMD's own RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 release had been. The reference cards barely even appeared at launch and the subsequent release of the third-party AIB versions were an absolute paper launch.

The fact that there wasn't even stock to get out to reviewers for the board partners' RX 6800 XT designs says a lot.

Back to the RTX 3060 Ti, and it's a great card. Which means there's going to be a whole lot of demand for the cheapest Ampere in the stack, especially as at $399 (£369) it offers gaming frame rates in advance of what the ol' $699 RTX 2080 Super. And compared with the RTX 2060 Super and it's another massive generation-on-generation leap in performance from Turing to Ampere.

So, great card, high demand, and as much as there is apparently more stock for the RTX 3060 Ti than there has been for any other 30-series launch everyone's going to be sold out in the first hour. The retailers Hardware Canucks have spoken to all say as much. Well, they say within the first day, but I'm pretty confident it will be measured in hours.

We spoke to people around Nvidia post RTX 3070 launch and they told us, even with the two week delay to get more cards out into the channel, looking at the back-orders the green team could have sold five times as many GPUs on release. So, however much RTX 3060 Ti stock there is, it's going to go fast.