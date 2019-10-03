Nvidia releases a GeForce hotfix driver to address crashing and flickering issues

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Imagine deftly maneuvering down the soccer field and taking a shot at the goal that would give your team the lead, only to have FIFA 20 crash to the desktop as the ball is in mid air. Talk about sour grapes. Such a scenario is in the realm of possibility with Nvidia's recently introduced 436.48 GPU driver installed. Fortunately, there is a hotfix available.

The hotfix driver (version 436.51) is intended to fix a bug that was causing FIFA 20, FIFA 19, and Star Wars: Battlefront II from randomly crashing to the desktop on some PCs. It also addresses a random flicker issue in Apex Legends.

These were all listed as known issues in the 436.48 driver's release notes. However, there are two other known issues that are not touched by this hotfix. They include:

[PowerDVD]: Blu-ray disks might not play using PowerDVD.

[Shadow of the Tomb Raider]: Random crashes to the desktop occur when the game is played in DirectX 12 mode.

If you have experienced the issues that have been fixed with this release, go ahead an apply the optional update, found here. Otherwise, there's no need to install the hotifx. Also check out our guide on how to update drivers for tips on best practices.