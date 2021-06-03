The Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti goes on sale today, here's where to find one

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti goes on sale today, June 3, 2021, and if want any hope of buying one at MSRP you'll need to pay close attention to stores over the next 12 hours or so. Sadly, it's not a buyer's market for graphics card today, and that means demand will be exceptionally high for Nvidia's new gaming flagship.

For those of you just catching up (and just in time), the RTX 3080 Ti is a powerful new card from the green team that rivals the RTX 3090 in games. As you might expect, it comes with a high price tag for the world of gaming GPUs: the RTX 3080 Ti costs $1,200 (£1,050/€1,200).

Still there? Okay. Nvidia has confirmed the RTX 3080 Ti to be available to purchase at retailers from 6 am PT / 2 pm BST / 3pm CET.

History tells us that these cards won't stick around for much longer after than on-sale time, so make sure you're up early or prepared to take a late lunch to ensure you're first in line to purchase.

The RTX 3080 Ti will be available today in two flavours: Founders Edition and third-party. The Founders Edition will undoubtedly be a popular choice as it sits close to MSRP, but early listings on Best Buy suggest at least Asus and Zotac will have third-party cards right on that MSRP. For how long though, we can't say.

US retailers and stock

Where to buy an Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti in the US

Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti at Best Buy

Best Buy is once again Nvidia's retailer of choice for Founders Edition sales in the US. You'll need to physically go to a store for a chance at a card, however. For more details and a list of participating stores, head here.

Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti at Newegg

Newegg has confirmed it will be offering a chance to buy an RTX 3080 Ti on launch day via the Newegg Shuffle draw. More details here.

Founders Edition graphics cards will be sold only via select retailers worldwide. In the US, that's Best Buy, and the retailer is well aware of the high demand for these parts. For that reason, the RTX 3080 Ti Founders will be available in-store only.

You can find a list of Best Buy stores carrying RTX 3080 Ti stock here. You'll need to get to the stores for a 7:30 am start local time, if not earlier, to receive a single ticket that you can exchange for a single graphics card from 9am local time.

Newegg will also have RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards available as part of the Newegg Shuffle, a drawing system for in-demand products that will give random users the chance to purchase a graphics card on launch day.

Tomorrow at 6AM PT, we’ll have @NVIDIAGeForce RTX 3080 Ti video cards available on #NeweggShuffle. Get ready for the ultimate gaming GPU, also nerfed for mining. https://t.co/EE1OD43ESX pic.twitter.com/zWamgMUvXyJune 3, 2021 See more

UK retailers and stock

Where to buy an Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti in the UK

Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti at Scan

Scan is the retailer of choice in the UK for Founders Edition RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards, so keep an eye out over there at 2pm UK time for a chance to purchase one.

For those of you residing in the UK, the RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition will be available at Scan, much like previous FE launches. You'll want to be wary of bot protection and high server demand on the site when refreshing, but we've found the site to be better than some, at least, for stock on launch day.

Stock may be slim elsewhere, so you may want to hedge against disappointment and check across Albion's largest tech retailers for a chance to purchase a card at launch.

We recommend setting up accounts ahead of time to make sure you don't lose out at checkout.

Good luck, PC gamers.