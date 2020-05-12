Nvidia Ampere release date, specs, performance, and pricing

The Nvidia Ampere graphics card architecture has been more or less confirmed now. For so long we had no real proof the the next-gen GPU tech would bear the French physicist's surname, but with Nvidia itself prepping us to "Get Amped" for its Graphics Technology Conference (GTC) livestream this week, it has either confirmed the name or is throwing in a double bluff.

The sequel to the Volta and Turing GPUs should be the architecture to take real-time ray tracing further than we've yet seen and maybe even deliver it at 4K without turning your games into a slideshow. If all the rumours are true it could dominate the best graphics cards lists for the next 12 months at least. Mind you, if all the rumours are true then it's going to be a million times faster than Turing and cure death.

We're expecting the upcoming announcement and unveiling of Nvidia Ampere GPUs to present to us the next generation of the green team's high-performance and professional server graphics cards. GTC has historically been a show aimed squarely at the pros, with Nvidia either hosting standalone events, or piggybacking gaming shows, for its GeForce line of consumer GPUs. So don't expect to hear anything about what Ampere might or might not do for your games when we finally see new graphics cards later on this year. Hopefully.

There is still a slight chance that Ampere will be a pure sequel to Volta and continue the trend started with Turing, keeping the gaming and professional cards to separate architectures. But the recent rumours have pegged Nvidia to keep both on the same core GPU design, despite the fact it trademarked the 'Nvidia Hopper' codename towards the end of last year.

At a glance…

Nvidia Ampere release date

The first official details of the Ampere architecture will be announced at Jen-Hsun Huang's streamed GTC keynote on May 14, following the cancellation of the original Graphics Technology Conference in March and the move online. Realistically the gaming cards won't see a launch until September at the earliest.

Nvidia Ampere specs

The recently filed DGX A100 trademark hints at a high-end GPU with the GA-100 nomenclature… but little else. That's as far as the official stuff goes with everything else Ampere-y being either speculation, wild rumour, or wishful thinking. Currently that pegs the top GPU at 8,192 CUDA cores and a HBM-based 6,144-bit memory bus.

Nvidia Ampere performance

The perf rumours have all surrounded the improved ray tracing performance, which is suggested to be four times that of Turing. The expectation being that Turing was a testing ground, a development kit, for ray traced graphics, and that Ampere will be able to offer the advanced visual features with little of the performance hit Turing suffers from. So far there's been nothing about the traditional rasterised performance of the Ampere architecture, however.

Nvidia Ampere price

The pricing of Nvidia's next-gen is going to be one of the most fascinating parts of the Ampere equation. With increased competition from AMD's RDNA cards and the potential Big Navi GPUs, there will be more pressure on the new GeForce cards to be priced aggressively.

Despite Nvidia CEO, Jen-Hsun Huang, taking to the virtual stage on May 14, don't expect there to be an announcement, let alone impending release, of any new GeForce gaming GPUs. The rescheduled GTC keynote is set to introduce the new Ampere architecture, but is only going to be doing so from the perspective of the pros.

Any Ampere graphics silicon getting a GTC announcement will be of the super high-end, server class variety, and you'll have a lot of trouble getting anything out of Nvidia that you could build an enthusiast gaming PC around. Even if you could afford the few hundred grand that the DGX A100 system is likely to cost.

But that has long been the way of things for Nvidia, with its server tech getting launched ahead of any new gaming GPUs. We're expecting then to see something in the GeForce livery getting a reveal some time in the late Summer or early Fall, matching the original Turing announcement around Gamescom in 2018 with a September release.

With red team also set to launch new gaming graphics cards towards the end of the year, with the AMD RDNA 2, and potential Big Navi GPUs, set to land in a gaming PC near you before 2020 is done, there is going to be some serious competition in graphics cards for a change. And you can bet that Nvidia is going to want to set its stall out early and not give the red team a chance to launch something that might topple the current might of the RTX 2080 Ti before Ampere cards come out.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

GPU Specs

We are firmly in rumour and speculation corner now, where nothing is true and everything is to be treated with season one Scully levels of scepticism. Every tech YouTuber worth their clickbait headlines and gurning thumbnail images is trying to uncover an engineer or leaker to be trusted, though Nvidia has historically been very good at keeping things under control and under wraps until the very last minute.

Maybe everyone's scared of Jen-Hsun, and that's not beyond the realms of possibility. "He knows where my kids go to school, man..."

That hasn't stopped the rumour mill from grinding away on what we can pretend is a complete Ampere GPU list. Sweet. Though the only one that's had anything close to an official announcement is the GA100 GPU, and that's only via a recent trademark application for the DGX A100.

Rumoured Ampere GPU specs SMs CUDA cores Memory bus COMPUTE GA100 128 8,192 6,144-bit GAMING GA102 84 5,376 384-bit GA103 60 3,840 320-bit GA104 48 3,072 256-bit GA106 30 1,920 192-bit GA107 20 1,280 128-bit

There's some differing of opinion on what's going to happen to the actual makeup of the Ampere GPUs, with some claiming that it will be set up in an alternate configuration to Turing, with a whole load more RT cores, and others suggesting a similar layout but with more effective silicon inside it.

That top-end GPU, likely only ever to find a home in servers and HPC, is said to house 8,192 CUDA cores and be supported by high-bandwidth memory (HBM). That could give it a theoretical 6,144-bit memory bus. Those are some hefty numbers but aren't really going to mean much to us gaming folk.

What might are the ones attached to the GA102 GPU, the Ampere graphics card silicon that could potentially find its way into the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti. If the green time does decide to carry on with another large numerical jump in nomenclature, anyway. I'm yet to be convinced, because from a purely marketing perspective the 30-series sounds rubbish, and a 3080 Ti simply doesn't float my metaphorical boat.

With a total of 84 streaming multiprocessors (SMs), those clusters of CUDA cores, the full GA102 GPU will offer a total of 5,376 of little graphical execution units. Compared with the TU102, with 72 SMs and 4,608 CUDA cores, that represents a jump of just 17%. That doesn't actually sound like a lot considering what a performance leap this next generation of Nvidia GPUs are supposed to offer. Which means the underlying architecture has to offer more than just a 7nm die shrink of Turing.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

And that's precisely what is being rumoured: more than just a die shrink. There is meant to be more L2 cache inside the GPU and twice the number of Tensor Cores—those AI-specific bits of silicon—which should all help when it comes to ray tracing.

There is still more speculation about whose 7nm process Nvidia is going to be using, with both TSMC and Samsung's node being thrown into the mix. Jen-Hsun has confirmed that Samsung will be manufacturing a small number of its graphics chips, with TSMC still set to remain the manufacturer of the vast majority of Ampere silicon.

I'd suggest that maybe Samsung's EUV node would be used for the larger, though smaller volume, professional dies, with the high-volume gaming chips likely to filter out of TSMC's established fabrication facilities.

The latest rumours have pegged the current engineering sample of the GA102-based card to be operating above the 2,200MHz mark, which is mighty impressive. Even more impressive are the claims that the lower-tier GPUs could potentially run at around 2,500MHz.

On the memory side the gaming cards are expected to again house GDDR6 memory, but this time at even higher clock speeds. There have been some suggestions that the top Ampere graphics card is running with 18Gbps memory for a total of 864GB/s of memory bandwidth.

We might understand a little more about the underlying tech and specs for Ampere GPUs after the GTC keynote on May 14, but that's only if Nvidia spills the goods on the architecture itself or announces any PCIe based Titan-esque cards.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Performance

At the base level the current rumoured expectation is that Ampere will offer around a 10% instructions per clock (IPC) increase over Turing. Were it not for the fact that the die shrink will allow for a hike in GPU clock speeds that might not have heralded much of a gaming performance boost for the new graphics architecture.

Boosting up to 2,500MHz, however, will really highlight that potential IPC enhancement and any architectural improvements around that would only help. One recent rumour has suggested that we'll see at least a 40% increase in traditional rasterised performance from the Ampere GPUs, and a 4x improvement on the ray tracing side.

That's likely where a lot of the noise will be made around Ampere, with the suggestion being that Ampere will come close to culling the performance hit that enabling ray tracing weighed Turing down with. If Ampere really can offer ray tracing processing that's four times faster than Turing, with its new Ampere RT cores, then real-time ray tracing no longer becomes an expensive luxury, but a genuine weapon for Nvidia's new graphics cards.

The expectation, in ray traced games at least, is that the new Ampere GPUs will make the out-going Turing generation look positively geriatric by comparison. Which isn't going to be welcome news to anyone who spent $1,200 on an RTX 2080 Ti hoping for a little future-proofing from their sizeable silicon investment.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Pricing

This is going to be one of the most interesting parts of the whole Nvidia Ampere release, how much the green team thinks it can charge for the new GeForce GPUs.

Turing's range of graphics cards was almost priced with impunity as there was no significant competition from rivals, AMD. This time around, however, it's going to be different. The lower, mid-tier cards from Nvidia have found an AMD Navi-based equivalent, with similar performance often at a more tempting price.

The promise of having AMD RDNA 2 cards, and the Big Navi GPU, set to find a home in high-end gaming PCs before the end of the year means that the red team should have cards capable of competing with the best that Nvidia can currently offer. At least that's been the suggestion anyway.

Whether AMD will release cards able to take on the existing GPU king, the RTX 2080 Ti, is one thing, but whether that competitive performance will carry on to the Ampere generation will likely dictate how much Nvidia feels it can charge for the new gaming cards. If Nvidia's next-gen GPUs are going to have to fight it out on a more level playing field then chances are it's going to have to be more aggressive, because we know from past experience that AMD will be.

You only have to look at the 'jebaiting' that went on with the RX 5000-series cards last year to see what shenanigans the Radeon red team will happily engage in to gain an advantage over the GeForce green team.

But if the top-end of the Ampere is able to make the RTX 2080 Ti look like a mid-range card of yesteryear when it comes to gaming then we could see the continued high pricing of graphics cards.

The third option is that even if there is more competition prices remain sky-high. If AMD decides to match Nvidia tier-for-tier in terms of price then we're going to have to choose whether we want to spend $1,200 for an RTX 3080 Ti or $1,200 for an RX 6900 XTX.