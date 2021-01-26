Now you can play The Elder Scrolls in an Elder Scrolls chair, wearing your Elder Scrolls ring

The Elder Scrolls games take place in the world of Tamriel, and key to this universe is chairs. Just you try caning Skyrim from a standing position. In a rather obvious brand tie-up, there is now an Elder Scrolls Online-themed chair coming from Noblechairs, a company whose sedentary solutions apparently "combine the latest ergonomics and sports-inspired design."

(To be fair, it does look a bit sportier than this unfortunate customer. We're still waiting to find out the reason behind the Twitch ban.)

What is there to say about a chair? Perhaps now is the time to invoke the theory of forms, Plato's notion that, even if all the chairs in the world were to be destroyed, there would still remain an inviolable, timeless idea of the chair in the human mind. All objects are mere imitations of this ideal chair. Who is to say that this The Elder Scrolls Online is not very close to that essence, that soul of a chair?

The chair is based on Noblechairs' existing HERO model, which we reckon is the best gaming chair around for back support. This design is "now merged with premium grade black and gold PU leather, gold stitching and high-detail embroidered artwork" (PU or polyurethane leather is an artificial leather).

You can sign up here to be notified when the chair is available. No price is listed, but the chair type is the modestly-named HERO which usually clocks in at around $500 (as it did for an old Fallout tie-in). Next to an Elder Scrolls wedding ring that costs a cool grand, this looks like a snip.