Now here's Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order on the lowest settings

You may have seen The LowSpec Gamer's video about getting Red Dead Redemption 2 to run on settings that are lower than low. Well, now he's back to do the same thing to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. If you thought Cal looked kind of bland for a protagonist before, wait till you see him with the face of a melting shopfront mannequin and dot-matrix hair.

Fallen Order hides its low settings from you in the menu (although some players have reported enabling them), with 'medium' as the lowest option visible. But open up the GameUserSettings.ini file and you can drop the foliage quality, textures, shadows, anti-aliasing and so on way below that. The LowSpec Gamer manages to tease a few more frames out of Fallen Order on a bottom-end PC even if it's at the cost of some jagged edges and a poncho that looks like it's made of old yoghurt.