Notch is "over being upset," Minecraft on Oculus Rift may happen after all

Minecraft creator Markus "Notch" Persson was not a happy camper when he heard that Oculus Rift had been acquired by Facebook. He was so put off by the news, in fact, that he pulled the plug on early-stage talks about developing an Oculus version of his game, because, as he put it, "Facebook creeps me out." But apparently it was just a passing thing, and now he's more concerned about the state of his socks.

And about now I'm officially over being upset about Facebook buying Oculus. I'm upset about there being a hole in my favorite sock instead. August 15, 2014

I mean that literally. "And about now I'm officially over being upset about Facebook buying Oculus," Persson tweeted on Friday. "I'm upset about there being a hole in my favorite sock instead." He even tweeted a picture of the holed sock in question.

@notch @brendaniribe say the word, ship the source, and i'll make sure It runs well on you-know-what... August 17, 2014

This is relevant because it re-opens the door to an official version of Minecraft for Oculus Rift. It's not a guarantee, but he tweeted shortly thereafter that the decision is now "up to the minecraft dev team." The idea has also been given a boost by none other than John Carmack, Oculus VR's chief technology officer, who tweeted in response, "say the word, ship the source, and i'll make sure It runs well on you-know-what..."

Oculus-owning Minecraft fans may currently avail themselves of Minecrift , pictured above, a mod that adds a degree of Oculus Rift support to the game that Notch actually linked to when he terminated the Facebook deal. But official support would almost certainly be far more robust, and offer a far bigger boost to Oculus VR's fortunes.