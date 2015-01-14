Nosgoth open beta begins next week

Square Enix has announced that the free-to-play Legacy of Kain spin-off Nosgoth will go into open beta next week. The game will be taken offline on January 19 to make final preparations for the big day, and then opened to all at 10 am PST on January 21.

Nosgoth was announced in 2013 as a class-based multiplayer game pitting humans against vampires, based on the multiplayer mode of the canceled sequel to the 2003 release Legacy of Kain: Defiance. As you might surmise, the action is asymmetrical: Vampires are almost unstoppably powerful up close, while humans have access to devastating ranged weaponry and alchemy.

"Our goal for the Open Beta is to deliver a fun and engrossing metagame and we realize that working closely with our community is the best way for us to balance and deepen the experience going forward," Game Director Corey Davis said in a statement.

Players will earn double experience during the first week of the open beta, and developer Psyonix will be streaming a live session on Twitch at 11:30 am PST on launch day. The Nosgoth client will be available from Steam—free, remember—while more information about the game is at Nosgoth.com.