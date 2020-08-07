Rip and tear ergonomics a new one with this DOOM gaming chair

Noblechairs has once again teamed up with Bethesda to recreate your favourite games as… gaming chairs—stick with me here. Following up the Fallout inspired gaming chair from earlier this year, the latest Noblechairs creation is ready to rip and tear ergonomics a new one.

The Noblechairs Hero DOOM Edition features a pentagram design, etched in red on the chair's black PU-leather. The official Doom logo is also etched into the headrest on both sides, one in white and one in black, and the chair's feartures matching red highlights down either side. On the back, just underneath the sigil design, you'll find the words 'RIP AND TEAR'.

It's certainly a little more vibrant and in your face than the Fallout themed gaming chair from a few months back—which generated some division for its baby blue and yellow aesthetic.

The chair itself is a known entity too. Noblechairs has opted for the popular Hero series foundation on which to build its Bethesda creations, which already numbers our best gaming chair guide. It offers heaps of adjustability, included all-important lumbar support to ensure you don't end up hunched over while you're ripping hellspawn limb from limb.

Here's what we had to say about the standard Hero gaming chair:

"With some of the team having used it on a daily basis for almost a year, we can thoroughly recommend the Noblechairs Hero, in uPVC leather. While not the most exciting of chairs, or the sportiest, it definitely takes care of your back."

The Noblechairs Hero DOOM Edition launches today, and will be available to purchase worldwide for $500 (£380/420€).