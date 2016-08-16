No Man's Sky player maxes out ship, exosuit, and crafts an Atlas Pass without leaving his starter planet

No Man's Sky player and Redditor DoktorFeelgood has played the space exploration and survival sim for over 25 hours, during which time he's maxed out his exosuit inventory to a full 48 slots, acquired 24 slot multi-tool, and found himself a 48 slot starship. The catch? He hasn't actually left his starter planet yet. Everything he's accomplished has taken place on the original planet he spawned on.

It doesn't sound like was a picnic, either. DoktorFeelgood reports that his starter planet wasn't some gentle, leafy, resource-laden paradise but an "acid desert with 24/7 acid rain." Not all elements were available for harvesting, so he had to locate a trading post and acquire minerals like copper and iridium through the galactic trade network. Luckily, his planet had plenty of gold for mining and selling. His suit upgrades were found and purchased through drop pods, which are scattered around the planet's surface.

To upgrade his ship, DoktorFeelgood used transmission towers to scour the planet for the distress beacons of crashed vessels, which typically present themselves as roomier than your own ship by one additional inventory slot, and he eventually worked his way up to the spacious space boat you see above. Dok even managed to find blueprints for an Atlas Pass, which provides access to special drops with useful and expensive cargo.

And, while he was shuttling cargo back and forth across the planet, he also managed to learn over 300 words in the Gek language. Just goes to show you, there's no need to commute. You can get a lot done by working from home.

Thanks, Eurogamer.