No Man's Sky is getting mechs, according to a leaked trailer

No Man's Sky looks set to introduce a new type of vehicle to its cosmic sandbox: mechs. Though not officially announced by Hello Games yet, Xbox jumped the gun and posted a trailer on its YouTube channel, letting the cat out of the bag early.

The trailer was taken down, but not before it was snatched up and spread all over YouTube. Give it a watch above (cheers, Reddit).

They don't look particularly fast, but they can mine and, presumably, fight. It looks like they've got jetpacks, too, though I don't suppose something that hefty gets much height. Not quite as exotic as living ships, but I quite fancy having a personal mech to help me clear out pesky fauna and Sentinels.

The trailer doesn't give any details away about how you can build your mech or when the update is going to arrive, though its appearance suggests we won't be waiting for too long.