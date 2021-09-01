No Man's Sky: Frontiers is out now

What a journey No Man's Sky has been on, to the extent that where players once frothed at the mouth about Hello Games they now rent billboards saying 'thanks' and mod Sean Murray's head into the game in mock-protest at the wait for the next big thing. Well, time to say goodbye to all those locales festooned with an Irishman's head, and hello to the next major update: No Man's Sky Frontiers is now live, and is a 6.6GB download.

We're a small team, and we're working our socks off right nowWe know the community is hyped for Frontiers, and like any update we're genuinely excited too. pic.twitter.com/18XTvLlHxfSeptember 1, 2021 See more

The splash screen on loading the game says Frontiers contains a 'vast array' of new features, including:

Alien settlements can now be encountered on all inhabited planets.

Become overseer of a settlement to grow it from a tiny village into a flourishing town.

Make important decisions about settlement legislation to keep populations happy, productive, and thriving.

Construct more elaborate bases than ever with hundreds of new base parts and advanced building controls.

Save slots have increased from 5 to 15, and Quicksilver purchases are now available from any save slot.

Fraser hopped into his ship and took a quick look at the update when it arrived, immediately finding his first settlement. A distress signal directed him towards it, where he found colonists under siege from Sentinels and horrible, deadly weather. Settlements in dire straights can be rescued, making the residents love you so much that they'll put you in charge.

(Image credit: Hello Games)

It's hardly a paradise, but with a bit of work and community spirit, maybe it can become one.

The ambition of Hello Games (and its achievements thus far) is hard to fault. Fallout 4 may have turned me off the idea of settlements but I'll give sci-fi colonies a go. We'll have a more detailed look at the content of Frontiers later today.