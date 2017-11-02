Nioh drops intense Steam trailer ahead of launch next week

Last month, Team Ninja announced its one-time PS4-exclusive Nioh is coming to PC. Ahead of the action RPG's arrival next week, the Complete Edition—which includes its three expansions—has dropped a pretty intense Steam trailer that offers a glimpse of what to expect.

Which is: Angry people, dragons, fire destruction, demons, mass scale battles, and a host of other not-so-pleasant things. Have a look, see:

You'll spot the Complete Edition's new item—the Dharmachakra Kabuto helmet—towards the trailer's end. When it arrives next week, the game's PC iteration promises an Action and Movie Modem, both of which are said to operate a "stable" 60fps with 4K support.

As per the game's Steam page, here's what it's all about:

Ready to die? Experience the newest brutal action game from Team NINJA and Koei Tecmo Games. In the age of samurai, a lone traveler lands on the shores of Japan. He must fight his way through the vicious warriors and supernatural Yokai that infest the land in order to find that which he seeks.

The Complete Edition contains the full game, as well as the three expansions with additional story chapters: Dragon of the North, Defiant Honor, and Bloodshed's End.

Nioh: Complete Edition is due November 7 (this Tuesday). In the meantime, check out our sister site GamesRadar's review of Nioh's console guise.