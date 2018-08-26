Nihon Falcom confirms new Ys game in development

Nihon Falcom has confirmed that a new Ys title is in development.

RPGSite reported that in an interview with the French website ActuGaming.net, Nihon Falcom President Toshihiro Kondo stated the company is working on a new Ys game, and that it will be a direct sequel to Ys VIII.

Translated from the original French, Kondo said “Regarding the Ys series, we are working on a new game. It will not be a remake but a brand new title. It will be about Adol and it will be right after the events of Ys VIII. I hope you will look forward to it.”

The Ys series has been gradually trickling onto PC for the last five or six years. The most most recent entry, Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana, arrived on PC in April after a sequence of delays led publisher NIS America put the project on hold and replace the team who had been working on the port up to that point.

The problem, apparently, was getting the new engine to run smoothly on PC. It seems the new team met with mixed success, as many of the game’s Steam user reviews complain about performance issues.

No further details regarding the new Ys game were revealed by Toshihiro, although the announcement of a whole new Ys game is in itself a fair surprise, as fans were anticipating a remake of Ys V. Hopefully we'll hear more about the sequel soon.