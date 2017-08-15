Nightmarchers is a supernatural RPG-shooter set in post-apocalypse Oahu

Nightmarchers is a "post-apocalyptic open-world RPG shooter," which in itself probably isn't the most exciting amalgam of videogame concepts you're going to hear about today. But then you get to the second part: Players will assume the role of Kai, "resurrected by the gods of Oahu to save the island from the tyranny of Kama and his cult of the corrupt god, Kamapua’a, while watching out for the powerful Nightmarchers who protect the island." And now, I have your attention.

50 years ago, so the story goes, a "bizarre event" cut Oahu off from the rest of the world and left it "shaken out like a blanket as the land rippled in response." Those who weren't killed quickly formed factions, including the traditional Ali'i, the surviving members of a Marine Corps company that now calls itself the Lava Dogs, and an enclave of scientists known as the Research Institute. Naturally, there are also a few "lone survivors" kicking around: Hermits, wanderers, and the less-pleasant raiders, bandits, and thugs under the control of the aforementioned Kamapua'a.

That initial "bizarre event" aside, it sounds like a fairly straightforward post-apoc setting. What makes it stand out is the promise of an "authentic Oahu and environments," and of course the element of the supernatural brought into the real world.

"From myths and legends to landmarks and stories known only by locals, the world of Nightmarchers presents an authentic depiction of the island, right down to the full-scale representation of the terrain within the game world," developer Wyrmbyte said. "With 500 square miles to explore, the game features beautiful ruins overgrown and reclaimed by 100 years of resurgent jungle in a post-apocalyptic Oahu."

The island will be dotted with more than 50 villages, outposts, and locations "to befriend, capture, or develop," giving players the ability to direct how Oahu will be rebuilt in the aftermath of the cataclysm. More than 40 unique skills can be unlocked and developed, including powerful supernatural "Akua" abilities, and naturally there will be plenty of guns, too.

The whole thing looks a little strange (okay, maybe more than a little), like a magically-infused third-person Far Cry in a more picturesque Fallout world. Which is actually not a terrible idea for a videogame, and I'm definitely hoping that Nightmarchers lives up to its promise. There's no word on a release window at this point, but you can follow along with the development process at brightlocker.com (an account is required) and dive into some screens below.