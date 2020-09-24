Nier Replicant is coming to PC in April

The original Nier never made it onto PC, but thanks to the absurdly titled Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139, we'll soon get to play an upgraded version. Square Enix announced the release date at the Tokyo Game Show today, and you'll be able to get your hands on it on April 23.

Nier launched in 2010 for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, but in Japan it came in two different flavours, one for each console. Xbox 360 got Nier Gestalt, which was the same as the international version, while the PlayStation 3 got Nier Replicant, which featured a younger protagonist. It's this version that's getting the upgrade treatment.

This isn't a remaster, but developer Toylogic has tweaked the RPG's combat to bring it closer to Nier Automata, or at least its style. There's been a visual update, too, along with the addition of fully voiced dialogue from the original cast.

If you're more familiar with Automata, Nier Replicant will probably still be a bit of a departure. It was developed by Cavia, not Platinum (though both games were directed by series creator Yoko Taro) and takes a more fantastical approach to the post-apocalypse. There are similarities, though, as both like to dip into different genres, and you even get a floating buddy that can shoot things, but instead of a drone it's a grumpy talking grimoire.

I never finished Nier, let a mate borrow it and never saw it again. Once I've played Replicant, I think I'll finally be able to forgive this person whose name I've entirely forgotten—but I'll never forget the slight.