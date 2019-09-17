Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch trailer celebrates this week's Steam release

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch was a big deal when it released exclusively for PlayStation 3 in 2011: Studio Ghibli worked on the game's cutscenes, and longterm Hayao Mizyazaki collaborator, Joe Hisaishi, provided the score. So it's great news that, as of this week, the game's been saved from obscurity and remastered for PC (as well as Switch and PS4).

It's the predecessor to last year's Revenant Kingdom, which was a great game even though it lacked the selling point of that Studio Ghibli connection. If you're playing Wrath of the White Witch for the first time you'll notice one big difference: combat plays out in a typical turn-based fashion, rather than Revenant Kingdom's snappy action approach.

It's still a great game though, and thankfully it's pretty unlikely your PC won't run it. Check out the system requirements below, and the trailer underneath. Wrath of the White Witch releases on Steam on September 20.

Minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 7, 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 or AMD FX-4100

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTS 450 or Radeon HD 5750

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 45 GB available space

Sound Card: Required

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10, 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 or AMD FX-4100

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTS 450 or Radeon HD 5750

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 45 GB available space

Sound Card: Required (with 3D sound)