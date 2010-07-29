New Shogun 2: Total War trailer

Sega have unveiled a new Shogun 2 trailer, and this time, it actually has fighting in it! You may click on this motorised video-box to start the image pumps.

This is yet more evidence that samurai were a precursor race of hardcore gamers. Look at that guy! He's like, "pfft that not how u hold sword lol". Those crap guys getting killed are called Ashigaru, which is Japanese for "learn 2 play nub". I'm pretty excited about this. It seems like strategy is getting sexy again, people. What genre should we resurrect next?