New Overwatch comic shows the start of Junkrat and Roadhog's friendship

Junkrat and Roadhog might be villains in the Overwatch universe, but that doesn't make their bromance any less meaningful. The best buds have gone on worldwide crime sprees, but how did the pair end up together in the first place? We learn that and more in the latest Overwatch comic: Wasted Land.

After a quick encounter in the Australian outback, Roadhog heads into Junkertown, the city (if you can call it that) that plays home to the Junkers. Roadhog isn't exactly welcome there—apparently he and the Queen don't get along too well.

Hog heads to see an old friend, trading his salvaged scrap parts for a pile of breathers—the health-restoring drug that he huffs in game. Next, it's off to a bar.

Here's where Junkrat comes in. The mischievous demolitions expert apparently has the location of some massive treasure, a prize that has garnered him some unwanted attention. Luckily, his salvation is sitting there at the bar.

The prospect of cash brings Roadhog into the fold, and the rest is history. At least, so long as they can settle on a reasonable split of the booty.