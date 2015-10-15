New live action Fallout 4 trailer goes on a wander through the wasteland

The new Fallout 4 trailer is basically a 60-second précis of the game: Life is good, life is bad, brave new world, doggie, bad guys, power armor! And, as we've come to expect, an awfully cool song.

The Wanderer was originally recorded by Dion in 1961, and hit number two on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. It's been covered numerous times since then, by artists as diverse as The Beach Boys, Leif Garrett, Dee Snider, Bruce Springsteen, Gary Glitter, and Status Quo, who actually did it twice. Interestingly, while it sounds like a happy, upbeat tune, Dion was quoted by Pop History Dig as saying it's actually "a sad song."

"A lot of guys don’t understand that. Bruce Springsteen was the only guy who accurately expressed what that song was about," he said. "It's, 'I roam from town to town and go through life without a care, I’m as happy as a clown with my two fists of iron, but I’m going nowhere.' In the fifties, you didn’t get that dark. It sounds like a lot of fun but it’s about going nowhere."

As for the trailer itself, it looks great (nothing says "next-gen graphics" like live action) but I'm not sure about the wisdom of charging a gang of super-mutants when all you're packing is a crappy rifle and your post-nuclear PJs.

Fallout 4 comes out on November 10. Are you ready?