New Hitman: Absolution screens show fire and brimstone, comical disguises

Square Enix has not-so-silently released a new batch of Hitman: Absolution, and - as with all things Hitman - they look like ads from some sort of twisted Armani catalog. Agent 47's his usual snazzy self, and where he has a bar code, everyone else may as well have an expiration date. There's also an uncharacteristic amount of 'splodey run 'n' gun 'n' axe action on display here, but IO promises that these are indicative of a very, very small piece of the pie, which - if you so choose - you can sneak right past altogether. Check out all nine screens after the break.