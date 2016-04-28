Deus Ex: Mankind Divided footage reveals story details and improved augs

Old Adam Jensen has kept his head down for a while, but here he is on the job trying to ensure that the events of the past can't repeat themselves in Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.

The events of the past are pretty bad, all told. Augmented humans are exiled from the rest of society, which isn't likely to make Jensen's job any easier. He doesn't seem to be trying to blend in either: his own augmentations have been jacked up, as Tom discovered when he tried to use a wheelie bin to shield himself from a turret during his hands-on.

August 23 feels like an agonisingly long way off. You can now preorder, if you think that'll ease the tension.