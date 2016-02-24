New Dark Souls 3 trailer is as jaunty as it gets

I'm all about Dark Souls' off-kilter soundtrack of unsettling wails and mournful tinkling, but perhaps this one is a little too out-there. Still, it's not the worst rendition of Cyndi Lauper's True Colors to be produced I'm sure, and the footage is most interesting.

The wildlife in particular is more reminiscent of the first Dark Souls than the sequel, which I'd expect with Miyazaki back at the helm. The speed and brutality of Bloodborne's lineage is clearly there as well, and it's nice to see the Elite Knight set making another appearance. God forbid I'd have to move out of my comfort zone.

You can watch the opening cinematic here if you missed it. If not—roll on, April 12!