NeoTokyo video: max settings at 2560x1440 on LPC

NeoTokyo, the Half-Life 2-mod-turned-full-game, may be running on the old horse that is the Source engine, but it still sports some lovely cyberpunk skylines. It also shows that we can throw the Large Pixel Collider, our inconceivably beefy gaming rig, onto the back of that old horse and squeeze out every bit of cyberpunk goodness we can get at 2560x1440 and ultra settings.

NeoTokyo is free on Steam. Grab it if you've ever wanted to cart around a severed Android torso instead of a flag.

Want more from the LPC video archive? Recently we've hit Watch Dogs, Wolfenstein: The New Order, the Titanfall beta, Max Payne 3, Metro: Last Light, and Arma 3. There's much more to come. Have a game in mind you'd like to see the LPC take on at ultra settings? Tell the LPC directly on Twitter.