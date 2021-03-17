Popular

Necromunda: Hired Gun looks like a 40K Dishonored, launches this summer

Leaked screenshots and a premature store listing hint at a return to the Hive.

Some gnarly looking warhammer punks
(Image credit: Focus Home Interactive)

Necromunda: Hired Gun, a new Warhammer 40K FPS from Focus Home Interactive and Streum On Studio, has suddenly appeared on the Windows Store with a release scheduled for June 1st, 2021. 

Spotted by Idle Sloth on Twitter, Hired Gun is a "fast-paced" FPS set in the depths of Necromunda, the same leather-clad, mohawk-sporting 40K destination that housed last year's Underhive Wars. In Hired Gun, you're taking on the role of a lone bounty hunter, pitted against the brawny gangers and hair-metal warrior women of the Hive City's depths. 

It doesn't look like you're quite alone, mind. Your hunter has a pet cyber-dog, armoured up and ready to chew off limbs. The listing describes a game with "endless" weapon and augment customisation, levelling up, and a grappling hook (always good), lending a bit of a Dishonored feeling to the game.

Grappling towards a large man, ready to fire.

(Image credit: Focus Home Interactive)

One screenshot even shows our character ready to hurl some kind of dead rat at their enemies. No hygiene in the grim darkness of the far future, then.

A DLC listing for the Hunter's Bounty pack sheds a little more light on the game. Different outfits suggest you'll be able to pick male or female leads (perhaps even customisable), and you'll be able to give your dog a chew-toy to make them a more efficient killer.

Streum On Studio has a bit of 40K pedigree, having previously worked on achingly mediocre Space Hulk Deathwing. But if you recognise the name, it's probably because of E.Y.E: Divine Cybermancy, a bizarre cyberpunk FPS that managed to be the most Warhammer game to never secure the license.

