Popular

Mythos has been released today! Win one of 50 boxed copies

By

Mythos has been officially released today. That trailer was created to celebrate the occasion. Apparently, you probably shouldn't watch it if you're a noob.

You can download the MMO from the official website or, if you have any issues, via these mirrors . If you're more into your physical media you can purchase a boxed version that comes with £10 of in-game credit for a bargainous £9.97.

Even better, the kind people at Frogster have given us 50 boxed copies to give away. To be in with a chance of winning, post your own PC Gamer myth in the comments. The most legendary myths win the game.

See comments