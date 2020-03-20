Mysterious metroidvania Mable and the Wood is free right now

Mable and the Wood is a metroidvania about a girl who goes for a walk in the forest, kills the woodland creatures she encounters, steals their forms and powers, and uses them to kill even more creatures in a sad, endless cycle of violence. And if that sounds like a good time to you, you'll be happy to know that it's free for the next couple of days on GOG as part of its ongoing Spring Sale.

To claim the freebie, head over to GOG and scroll down the front page until you see the "Mable and the Wood" banner. Click the "get it free" button, and your job is done—the game will be instantly added to your account.

And don't feel that you should take a pass on it if killing forest creatures on the word of some weird guy you don't even know doesn't sound like something you'd be into. The game description says players can take secret paths that will enable them to complete the game without killing anyone, including bosses, and even suggests that the ancient prophecy might be wrong.

But it might be right, too: "It's up to you to make that choice. You don't have to kill anyone, but you might kill everyone." Tough call, eh?

Mable and the Wood is free on GOG until 10 am PT on March 22. The GOG Spring Sale runs until March 30.