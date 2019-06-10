Mysterious adventure game Mosaic gets a new trailer at the PC Gaming Show

The latest Mosaic trailer at the PC Gaming Show gives us another look at the game's rainy, monochromatic world. The joke app and drone-like civilians shows that the game may feature some Black Mirror-style social commentary and the wandering and platforming in the last trailer reminds me a little bit of Limbo.

"You live a monotonous and repetitive lonely life in a cold overpopulated ever-expanding city," reads the Steam description. "The phone is distracting you with meaningless notifications as you move through anonymous crowds on your way to work at a megacorporation where yet another long day with overtime awaits.

"You have no real sense of meaning—until one crucial day, when strange things start to happen on your commute to work and everything changes."

Mosaic is published by Raw Fury and is being developed by Krillbite, who previously made a horror game called Among the Sleep, in which you play a child searching for its mother in a scary house. Mosaic releases later this year.

You can keep up with development on the Raw Fury Discord and the Mosaic site.