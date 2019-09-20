Mutazione, the adventure game soap opera, is out now

Small towns are all full of drama and despite being hit by a meteor 100 years ago, it seems that Mutazione, the town that used to be a resort, is no different. You'll play as 15-year-old Kai who's moved to town to take care of her sick grandfather. While tending to him and his garden, Kai engages in other small-town activities like BBQs and band nights where she deals with all the local gossip.

From its trailer, Mutazione appears to play a bit like an adventure game: walking around talking to different characters while collecting things for your musical garden. But there's more to Mutazione than that. Mysteries are afoot.

"Things aren’t as simple as they seem... Nonno has other plans for Kai," its Steam page says. "Secrets and betrayals simmer under the friendly community’s surface." On top of that, a creepy bird with a face like a plague doctor's mask seems to be following Kai.

As with all story-heavy games, to reveal too much would be to spoil it. You can find out for yourself what Mutazione is all about on Steam, itch, and GOG.