Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden release date revealed in the day's weirdest trailer

The XCOM-meets-irradiated-Looney-Tunes tactical RPG Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is "weird as hell," Wes said in his March preview of the game. In case you think he was kidding, I invite you to spend 37 seconds watching today's release date announcement trailer, which puts a pin in the calendar on December 4.

It's not the most informative video of all time, but I do like the way it plays up Mutant Year Zero's bizarre ambiance, especially since the game sounds like it might be really good, too: Wes also predicted that it will be "really fucking cool," with a legit RPG pedigree and XCOM-like combat spiced up with a perk system of mutations that enable major, minor, and passive abilities.

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden will cost $35 for the standard edition, or $55 for the Deluxe, which includes wallpapers, a digital art book and soundtrack, and a digital copy of the Mutant Year Zero pencil-and-paper RPG the game is based on. It's not available for pre-purchase on Steam just yet, but you can lay your money down in advance if you like at mutantyearzero.com.