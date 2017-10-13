Mutant Football League's 'More Gore' trailer reveals a Halloween kickoff

Mutant Football League has been kicking around for a long time now, from a failed Kickstarter in 2013 to a successful one earlier this year (helped along, no doubt, by a demo) and an Early Access release in September. Later this month—Halloween, appropriately—it will finally go into full release.

Inspired by the early '90s Genesis game Mutant League Football, Mutant Football League is a 7v7 arcade style sports game that's a lot like regular football, except with explosions and bodies that tend to pop like overfilled sacks of blood and bone. It features 18 teams plying their violent trade across 18 unique fields kitted out with "toxic moats, lava flows, buzz saws, and crazed fans."

Players come equipped with brass knuckles, steel-toed boots, clubs, grenades, axes, guns, and more, and each team has its own unique audibles, like "Bribe the Ref" or "Chainsaw Massacre," for those times when playing by the rules doesn't work out. Multiplayer support for competitive or cooperative play is offered in two-player online and four-player LAN matches.

A more detailed look at the game is available at mutantfootballleague.com. Even better, the demo remains available on Steam, so you can give it a try up front, although be aware that it requires a controller to play. If you like what you see, you can buy it as an Early Access game for $25/£19/€23, or wait for the full release and get it for the same price on October 31.