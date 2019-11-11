Musical adventure Chorus finishes its successful funding campaign

The interactive adventure musical Chorus finished its successful funding campaign raising a total of $690,00 USD of its $60k goal. Chorus is a musical game in development by Summerfall Studios, a team co-founded by former BioWare and Beamdog designers David Gaider and Liam Esler. The team also consists of award-winning composer Austin Wintory, Troy Baker directing the voice actors, and Laura Bailey as part of the cast. It’s an all-star dream team for your ears.

Chorus takes place in a world of mythical gods, creatures, and magical powers and follows the story of a young woman named Grace who has gotten herself into a tricky situation. Grace Has been accused of murdering a Muse and must now prove her innocence through the power of music!

The action is driven by song rather than combat (what did you expect) and is a mixture of dialogue and musical numbers. Grace has the ability to coax people into song and can then use her music to manipulate a character’s decisions and alter reality.

As musical numbers play, the player can choose different dialogue options and lyrics that can change the outcome of the situation. It’s difficult to visualise but Summerfall Studio has provided a gameplay video that displays this unique mechanic and shows Grace having an intense sing-off with a scary Minotaur.

You'll be taking part in various musical encounters and conducting an investigation, but Chorus also has the option to romance two of the characters, Persephone and Apollo. As the campaign managed to hit its stretch goal of $650, Freddie and Pan will also be romanceable. The more the merrier.

Chorus is expected to be released sometime in 2021 but if you can't wait, Summerfall Studio has released a proof of concept teaser over on itch.io for you to try. Feel free to sing along.