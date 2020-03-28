When does Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord unlock in my time zone?

It's been a very long time coming, but Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord is nearly here. Almost exactly a decade after the release of the last game in the series, Bannerlord is rolling out in early access with plans for further expansions throughout 2020. TaleWorlds recently announced that the game would be coming earlier than initially planned, so when exactly does the game unlock?

When Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord unlocks in your time zone

Despite having to work from home to push out the early access release of Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord, developer TaleWorlds announced on Friday that the game would actually release ahead of schedule on Monday, March 30 at 3:00 AM PT and 6:00 AM ET. Here's that time listed for a few other regions.

Pacific Time (US) - 3/30 at 3:00 AM

Eastern Time (US) - 3/30 at 6:00 AM

Greenwich Mean Time (UK) - 3/30 at 10:00 AM

Australian Eastern Daylight Time - 3/30 at 9:00 PM

If you don't see your region listed above, we've got you covered. Follow this link to a handy time zone converter. The link is already plugged in with Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlords' release time, so just search for your city or time zone and it will be converted automatically.

Bannerlord's Steam page still lists the old release date of March 31, but TaleWorlds has committed to the times listed above in the past few days, so expect the game to unlock on time. In the meantime, read up on everything we know about Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord, including what's new about its popular multiplayer and campaign modes.