The Mortal Kombat movie trailer is violent, silly, and lots of fun

The official trailer for the upcoming Mortal Kombat film has finally arrived on YouTube, and it's every bit as bloody and ridiculous as you likely expected.

The video introduces the MK gang we know and love—Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Sonya, and all the rest—along with the new contender, an MMA fighter by the name of Cole Young, who was born with a very odd birthmark that bears a distinct resemblance to the Mortal Kombat symbol. But it's not just a birthmark—it means he's been chosen to fight in the great tournament of champions known as... well, you know.

Anyway, Cole has no idea about his heritage, but the Emperor of the Outworld, Shang Tsung, sure does, and so he sends his Number One Guy to sort it out—Sub-Zero! But I guess the Subster blows it, because Cole eventually joins up with Jax and Sonya Blade, who take him to the temple of Lord Raiden, where he trains with Liu Kang, Kung Lao, and Kano before teaming up with Earth's greatest champions in a cosmic fistfight for the fate of the universe.

Beyond the umpteenth reminder of who's going to be throwing hands in this big-screen brawl, the trailer also explains why Jax has metal arms (spoiler: he got Sub-Zeroed), gives us a look at Scorpion in his pre-being-dead days, and apparently casts Kano among the good guys, although I suspect that may not last—he's a greasy bugger, you know.

One thing it doesn't clear up is what happened to Johnny Cage, who is mysteriously absent. Mortal Kombat screenwriter Greg Russo said in 2019 that he had "big plans" for the character and there was speculation that Lewis Tan would take on the role, but he's portraying Young, and there's no mention of Johnny on either IMDB or in the YouTube description, which otherwise has a full rundown of the cast. Has he really been dropped—or are we in for a surprise?

(I think the smart money is on a surprise.)

Speaking of the cast, here they are:

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Warner Bros Pictures) Image 2 of 11 (Image credit: Warner Bros Pictures) Image 3 of 11 (Image credit: Warner Bros Pictures) Image 4 of 11 (Image credit: Warner Bros Pictures) Image 5 of 11 (Image credit: Warner Bros Pictures) Image 6 of 11 (Image credit: Warner Bros Pictures) Image 7 of 11 (Image credit: Warner Bros Pictures) Image 8 of 11 (Image credit: Warner Bros Pictures) Image 9 of 11 (Image credit: Warner Bros Pictures) Image 10 of 11 (Image credit: Warner Bros Pictures) Image 11 of 11 (Image credit: Warner Bros Pictures)

Mortal Kombat is set to arrive in theaters worldwide on April 16, and will also be available in the US on HBO Max. Will it stand up to the original adaptation? For my money it's never going to beat the truly mystical team-up of Cary Tagawa and Christopher Lambert, but I'll let you decide.