Mortal Kombat movie is R-rated and features fatalities

The new Mortal Kombat movie will be the first to be rated R in North America. And you know what that means: fatalities on the big screen. The most gratuitously violent fighting game is finally getting a gratuitously violent film.

Writer Greg Russo, who is also working on the Resident Evil, Saints Row and FEAR movies, confirmed the rating on Twitter, but wouldn't confirm which of the gory killing blows will make it into the adaptation.

Since it's already been stated by other members of the team, I'm gonna put this one to bed. MK WILL be R-Rated and for the first time EVER, FATALITIES will FINALLY be on the big screen (and no I'm not gonna say which ones) You'll just have to wait for the movie & see!!! ;) pic.twitter.com/aVTewH4t28July 12, 2019

The roster hasn't been revealed, either, though we do know it will feature our chilly pal, Sub-Zero, played by actor and martial artist Joe Taslim, who also starred as Jaka in The Raid. You can't do Mortal Kombat without the frosty ninja, and he'll probably be joined by his old frenemy, Scorpion.

Filming started this year in Australia, and it's due out on March 5, 2021.