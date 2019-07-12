Popular

Mortal Kombat movie is R-rated and features fatalities

Maybe skip the 3D version.

The new Mortal Kombat movie will be the first to be rated R in North America. And you know what that means: fatalities on the big screen. The most gratuitously violent fighting game is finally getting a gratuitously violent film. 

Writer Greg Russo, who is also working on the Resident Evil, Saints Row and FEAR movies, confirmed the rating on Twitter, but wouldn't confirm which of the gory killing blows will make it into the adaptation. 

The roster hasn't been revealed, either, though we do know it will feature our chilly pal, Sub-Zero, played by actor and martial artist Joe Taslim, who also starred as Jaka in The Raid. You can't do Mortal Kombat without the frosty ninja, and he'll probably be joined by his old frenemy, Scorpion. 

Filming started this year in Australia, and it's due out on March 5, 2021. 

