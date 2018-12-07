Mortal Kombat 11 launches in April, here's the first trailer

Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon took the stage at The Game Awards tonight to announce the award for best racing game, but before that happened, a surprise Mortal Kombat 11 trailer played. Though ripping someone's torso off of their spine is sort of racing, in that, uh, you have to be fast if you're gonna do it.

MK11 will be released April 23, and no platforms were announced. According to the trailer's YouTube description: "The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat’s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making."

There'll be a 'community reveal event' on January 17, according to the trailer above. We'll update this story when we know more.